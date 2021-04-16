Diamond Hill-Jarvis Boys' Soccer Team Headed to State Championship

Excitement is building - as the boys’ soccer team at Diamond Hill-Jarvis in Fort Worth is headed to a state championship!

It was a huge celebration, Friday, with one day to go until the big game.

The Eagles are one win away from a historic championship, and classmates and teachers cheered the team on with a final sendoff, as they walked the school halls and loaded into a bus.

“It’s history in the making, going this far, the first time any Fort Worth soccer team has gone this far. If we could go all the way, that would be awesome,” said James Garcia, Principal of Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School.

The team stopped for a quick lunch at The Capital Grille in Fort Worth before hitting the road again.

“We were just telling them inside how proud we were of them. Just sending the message that the hard work is worth it, on and off the field,” said Head Coach Kyle Reopelle.

“We’ve never had anything like this going on for any of us really. We come from, in some ways, a poor community. This is unbelievable,” said soccer player Eduardo Lopez.

The team faced challenges, and persevered, despite a pandemic, a winter snowstorm, and practices that switched from in-person to online.

“You have to turn on your cameras, we’re doing the virtual workout, then suddenly, pop, pop, pop, the team members are in their homes, ready to go, ready to start working hard,” said Coach Reopelle.

The team left The Capital Grille, escorted by a Fort Worth Police motorcade.

They’ll head to Georgetown to hopefully bring home a historic win.

DIamond Hill-Jarvis plays Boerne Saturday at 10 a.m. at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown, TX.

If the Eagles win, it will give FWISD its first UIL soccer state title.