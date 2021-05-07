desoto isd

DeSoto High School Girls Track Team Going for Historic Fifth Straight Win

It will be the ninth win for the school in 14 years, if they win

Girls track is taking center stage Friday at DeSoto High School. The is team headed off to state competition hoping to bring home an historic win. NBC 5's Vince Sims reports these young women are already winning at life through lessons learned on the track.
At DeSoto High School Friday Morning there was a pep rally for the girls high school track team.

The band was playing and the cheerleaders cheering as the team heads to the state competition in Austin.

The DeSoto High School Girls Track Team preparing to head to state competition

"Considering that our junior year got taken away because of COVID, this is our comeback year to show you that we haven't lost anything,” DeSoto Senior and track team member Jalaysiya Smith said. “We are still here to win."

Win in a big way.  If they win state it will be their fifth in a row.

"No big school, the largest classification, has done that so it would be historical if we are able to pull that off," Head Girl’s Track Coach June Villers said.

For these track stars, it's not just about breaking records. They want to also set examples for those coming up after them.

Family proudly wears a team member's picture on his shirt

"I want young girls to see that with God anything is possible,” Smith said. “Keep him first and whenever you work hard and add him together can't nothing stop you."

These young ladies have worked hard to reach this point.

People cheering on the DeSoto High School Girls Track Team as they head off to state competition

"For most of these girls behind us track is life,” Villers said. “It's a daily effort by them."

The effort they put out on the track continues to run through other parts of their lives.

"This builds character as well as academics,” track member Mia Abraham’s mother Mitci Abraham said. “So, this does not just stop at track, this bleeds into everything they do in life so, this is not just track."

"To have the discipline in track transfers to having the discipline in school and my everyday life," track team member Mia Abraham said.

Track team member Mia Abraham with her

That track life is taking her even further after the state competition.

"I signed a full ride scholarship to the University of Illinois," Abraham said.

So, they are already winning at the game of life. Now hoping to bring home that historic fifth straight win for their school.

