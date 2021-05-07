DeSoto High School Girls Track Team Going for Historic Fifth Straight Win

At DeSoto High School Friday Morning there was a pep rally for the girls high school track team.

The band was playing and the cheerleaders cheering as the team heads to the state competition in Austin.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Vince Sims

"Considering that our junior year got taken away because of COVID, this is our comeback year to show you that we haven't lost anything,” DeSoto Senior and track team member Jalaysiya Smith said. “We are still here to win."

Win in a big way. If they win state it will be their fifth in a row.

"No big school, the largest classification, has done that so it would be historical if we are able to pull that off," Head Girl’s Track Coach June Villers said.

For these track stars, it's not just about breaking records. They want to also set examples for those coming up after them.

Vince Sims

"I want young girls to see that with God anything is possible,” Smith said. “Keep him first and whenever you work hard and add him together can't nothing stop you."

These young ladies have worked hard to reach this point.

Vince Sims

"For most of these girls behind us track is life,” Villers said. “It's a daily effort by them."

The effort they put out on the track continues to run through other parts of their lives.

"This builds character as well as academics,” track member Mia Abraham’s mother Mitci Abraham said. “So, this does not just stop at track, this bleeds into everything they do in life so, this is not just track."

"To have the discipline in track transfers to having the discipline in school and my everyday life," track team member Mia Abraham said.

Vince Sims

That track life is taking her even further after the state competition.

"I signed a full ride scholarship to the University of Illinois," Abraham said.

So, they are already winning at the game of life. Now hoping to bring home that historic fifth straight win for their school.