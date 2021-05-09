DeSoto High School Girls Track Team Brings Home 5th Straight State Title

The DeSoto High School girl’s track team won its fifth straight UIL state title Saturday in Austin.

"(The year) 2019 was snatched away from us,” track team member Jalaysi’ya Smith said. “So just coming back to show y'all that DeSoto didn't lose anything. It's a big one to just continue showing and bringing the pride of no mercy back to the state championships."

Head coach June Villers said winning five championships in a row is special, but this year's win was even more important.

"It's exciting because they were able to do this for DeSoto and the legacy that's been created there, but also for them because COVID has just been another level of challenges for everyone," Villers said.

This team was able to overcome COVID-19 taking away a year of doing what they love and much more.

"This past COVID seasons I lost one of my coaches that coached me on it,” Smith said. “So, it was really more like I have to put it all out there for them and just redeem them and let them know they are with me throughout everything."

