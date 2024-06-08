Dallas Wings

Another Dearica Hamby double-double propels Sparks to victory over Wings

By The Associated Press

Dearica Hamby finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds to help the Los Angeles Sparks pull away for an 81-72 victory over the Dallas Wings on Friday night, snapping a three-game skid.

Hamby has eight double-doubles in 10 games this season for the Sparks (3-7). She made 9 of 16 shots from the floor, 4 of 6 from the free-throw line, and added four assists.

Lexie Brown pitched in with 16 points — sinking 4 of 8 from 3-point range — and six assists for the Sparks. Cameron Brink had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 22 but hit just 10 of 28 shots for Dallas (3-6), which has lost four in a row. Maddy Siegrist made 9 of 11 shots with two 3-pointers, scoring 21. Monique Billings grabbed 12 rebounds to go with eight points.

Brown hit two 3-pointers and scored eight to lead Los Angeles to a 23-20 lead after one quarter.

Siegrist scored 15 on 7-for-9 shooting with a 3-pointer and Ogunbowale added 14 points to lead Dallas to a 44-38 advantage at halftime. The Sparks' reserves outscored their counterparts 24-0 in the first 20 minutes.

LA pulled within two points six times in the third quarter before Rickea Jackson had back-to-back baskets to even the score at 56 with 2:37 remaining. Sevgi Uzun sank a pullup 16-footer in the closing seconds and the Wings took a 63-61 lead into the final period.

Brown buried a 3-pointer with 7:42 left to play to put LA up 68-67. It was the Sparks' first lead since the 6:43 mark of the second quarter. The Sparks pushed their lead to seven, but the Wings battled back within 75-72 on a basket by Ogunbowale with 1:35 remaining. Brink and Brown answered with back-to-back baskets to help LA hold on.

