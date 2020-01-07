‘Dear Jerry Jones:’ Teen Cowboys Fan Suggested Hiring McCarthy as Coach — A Year Ago

A 15-year-old Dallas Cowboys fan from Arlington wrote an open letter to owner Jerry Jones urging him to fire Coach Jason Garrett and hire Mike McCarthy. He penned the message a year ago.

Christian Benavides said he’s a big Cowboys fan and grew frustrated with their late-season losses.

"Everyone kind of like hates losing,” Benavides said. “But I hate losing the most because I want more wins, less losses."

His letter, posted on Facebook in January 2019, was straight and to the point.

"Dear Jerry Jones,” the then 14-year-old wrote. “I know you want to keep Jason Garrett but we have been losing too many seasons. Jason Garrett is not making good plays and I’ve been thinking about a solution.”

The solution, he said, was simple.

"Mike McCarthy just got fired and I think he would be a good choice for us,” Benavides wrote. "From Christian Benavidez. P.S. I am a big Dallas Cowboy's fan."

Benavides doesn't know if Jones ever saw his letter.

"Maybe, maybe not,” he said.

But he thinks McCarthy is the perfect choice.

"He might make good plays. He's a hard worker out there and he makes good strategy on that play,” the teen said.

His new take on next season?

"They're just a good team but I believe that they need to sometimes get better a little bit,” he said.