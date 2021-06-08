NCAA Baseball

Dates, Sites Set for NCAA Baseball Tourney Super Regionals, Including 3 Texas Teams

Both Dallas Baptist University and Texas will start their series on Saturday.

By The Associated Press

The NCAA announced the schedule for the eight super regionals in the Division I baseball tournament Tuesday, with Texas Tech starting its best-of-three on Friday and the two other Texas teams, Dallas Baptist and Texas, starting theirs on Saturday.

The best-of-three super regionals begin either Friday or Saturday. The winners advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, with the opener set for June 19.

The Friday-Saturday super regionals (with a third game Sunday if necessary): North Carolina State (33-17) at No. 1 national seed Arkansas (49-11); No. 13 East Carolina (44-15) at No. 4 Vanderbilt (43-15); No. 9 Stanford (36-15) at No. 8 Texas Tech (45-15); and No. 12 Mississippi (44-20) at No. 5 Arizona (43-15).

The Saturday-Sunday super regionals (with a third game Monday if necessary): South Florida (31-28) at No. 2 Texas (45-15); Dallas Baptist (40-16) vs. Virginia (32-24) or No. 11 Old Dominion (44-15) at Columbia, South Carolina; LSU (38-23) at No. 3 Tennessee (48-16); and No. 10 Notre Dame (33-11) at No. 7 Mississippi State (43-15).

The higher seeded team typically plays at home for super regionals. Because of COVID-19 protocols, the NCAA pre-approved 20 possible host sites for regionals and super regionals. Old Dominion did not submit a bid to host, and Virginia was not selected as a potential site.

