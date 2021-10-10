New York Giants

Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay Ruled Out of Giants-Cowboys with Injuries

Jones was ruled out with a concussion and Barkley with an ankle injury

By Kelley Ekert

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants' injury woes continue.

Quarterback Daniel Jones was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys with a concussion.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Jones took a big helmet-to-helmet hit while running towards the end zone late in the second quarter. After looking wobbly and stumbling on the turf, Jones was helped off the field.

Jones went 5-13 for 98 yards prior to his exit. He was replaced by QB Mike Glennon.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay was also ruled out of the Giants' game at halftime with a knee injury.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Dallas Cowboys 2 hours ago

Giants' Barkley Out With Ankle Injury Against Cowboys

College Football 20 hours ago

Texas A&M Beats No. 1 Alabama on Last-Play Field Goal

Earlier in New York's matchup against the Cowboys, star running back Saquon Barkley suffered a left ankle injury.

Barkley limped off the field in pain after turning his ankle in the first quarter, and was shown with a severely swollen ankle on the sideline.

He was quickly ruled out of the game.

The Giants now add these three big names to their list of recent injuries, alongside wide receivers Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and Darius Slayton (hamstring).

New York is looking for just its second win of the 2021 NFL season after starting the year off 1-3.

This article tagged under:

New York GiantsNFLDaniel JonesSaquon Barkley
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us