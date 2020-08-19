wings

Dangerfield Scores 21, Hits 5 3s, Lynx Beat Wings 91-84

By The Associated Press

Rookie Crystal Dangerfield scored 21 points with five 3-pointers, Napheesa Collier added 18 points and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Dallas Wings 91-84 on Wednesday night.

Dangerfield also had six assists to become the fourth Lynx rookie with 20-plus points and at least five assists in a game, joining Collier, Tonya Edwards and Betty Lennox. Collier made all three of her 3-point attempts as Minnesota went 14 of 23 from distance.

Damiris Dantas and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan each scored 10 points for Minnesota (5-7).

Allisha Gray also made five 3-pointers for Dallas (4-8) and finished with 22 points. Arike Ogunbowale added 20 points on 6-of-23 shooting and Kayla Thornton had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Marina Mabrey scored 16 points.

Mabrey and Gray combined to score 29 of Dallas' first 49 points as the Wings led by eight early in the third quarter. The Wings were outscored 30-19 in the fourth quarter.

