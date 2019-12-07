Dan + Shay to Perform at NHL Winter Classic Game at Cotton Bowl

Dan + Shay will headline the entertainment lineup at the NHL Winter Classic, the annual outdoor pro hockey game that’s being held on New Year’s Day at the Cotton Bowl between the Dallas Stars and the Nashville Predators.

The pop country singers, whose most recent single "10,000 Hours" has been infecting the airwaves, were already planning to be in Dallas on March 21 as part of their 2020 tour. They’ll now be performing here earlier than expected — during the first intermission of the Jan. 1 game, which NBC will broadcast nationally.

Only ticketed NHL fans will have access to the concert. More than 83,000 have already bought their tickets. It’s set to be the second-most attended NHL game in the league’s history, according to a spokesperson.

