Dan + Shay to Perform at NHL Winter Classic Game at Cotton Bowl

The Dallas Stars will play the Nashville Predators outdoors on Jan. 1

By Dan Singer | The Dallas Morning News

Honorees Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay perform onstage during the 2019 CMT Artist of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Oct. 16, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT/Viacom

Dan + Shay will headline the entertainment lineup at the NHL Winter Classic, the annual outdoor pro hockey game that’s being held on New Year’s Day at the Cotton Bowl between the Dallas Stars and the Nashville Predators.

The pop country singers, whose most recent single "10,000 Hours" has been infecting the airwaves, were already planning to be in Dallas on March 21 as part of their 2020 tour. They’ll now be performing here earlier than expected — during the first intermission of the Jan. 1 game, which NBC will broadcast nationally.

Only ticketed NHL fans will have access to the concert. More than 83,000 have already bought their tickets. It’s set to be the second-most attended NHL game in the league’s history, according to a spokesperson.

