Damar Hamlin Back in Buffalo After Being Discharged From Hospital

Damar Hamlin’s road to recovery has brought him back to Buffalo.

The Bills safety was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and flown out of Cincinnati on Monday. UC Health doctors confirmed that Hamlin has been walking and tolerating a regular diet.

“I can confirm he is doing well and this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery,” Dr. William Knight said of Hamlin.

The news comes one week after Hamlin was sent to UC Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He spent the next seven days there before going back to Buffalo on Monday.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Hamlin will now go to another hospital to continue undergoing tests.

More to come…