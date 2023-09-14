Dallas Wings postseason starts Friday

The Dallas Wings finished the 2023 regular season with their first 20-win season since re-locating to Dallas in 2016 and had the best finish in franchise history since 2008, when the then Detroit Shock, won 22 games.

It’s statistics their head coach Latricia Trammell said the team has worked tirelessly for.

“I'm just so excited and proud of this team and these players that have bought in and, you know, they're bringing that championship mentality every day,” Trammel said ahead of the first game of their playoff series against the Atlanta Dream.

That game will be at home at the College Park Center in Arlington. A place Trammell credits for some of the team’s success as she said the fans have been loud and proud for their team. It's been more than she can ask for in her first year leading the team.

“I mean, when I first took this job, I remember looking back and seeing CPC and how electrifying it was because of the fan base. I've credited them many times. They’re that extra energy that we need in the stands. They're very loyal. They’ve made this journey fun as well. I've got to give a shout, big shout out to our fan base and, and oh you, I always like to say, if you just come to the game, give us a chance, you'll be back,” Trammel said.

Not just the fans, but also the professional athletes and public figures around North Texas who have made it a priority to show support.

“It’s kind of funny on this journey that I'm on, you know, the other day we had Mark Cuban sitting courtside and I mean I just gave him a wink instead of running down there and giving him a hug, but it means a lot to us. I love all the support we are getting,” Trammell said.

Wings forward Satou Sabally and guard Arike Ogunbowale have led the charge with their play this season. Both were named to the Associated Press All-WNBA Second Team. Sabally was also awarded the AP Most Improved Player of the Year.

Trammell said the team’s continued success, even through season-ending injuries for key players, also comes down to their commitment to defense. They are currently the best rebounding team in the league.

The Dallas Wings are on the court for their first playoff series against the Atlanta Dream on Friday. Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. and then again back home on Tuesday, September 19 at 8 p.m.