Dallas Wings' Paige Bueckers out with concussion, to miss two games

Dallas Wings rookie sensation Paige Bueckers has been placed in the WNBA's concussion protocol following Thursday night’s road game against the Chicago Sky.

The No. 1 overall draft pick will miss at least the next two games: Saturday's sold-out home matchup against the Sky and Tuesday’s game at Seattle.

Before leaving the game with a concussion, Bueckers delivered key assists and timely buckets, helping the Wings stay in the fight against a strong Sky team in a narrow 97-92 loss.

Drafted first overall on April 14, 2025, Bueckers has quickly become one of the WNBA’s most talked-about rookies. Her presence has fueled a surge in fan interest and ticket sales for the Wings.

Since the draft, ticket sales have risen dramatically. SeatGeek reported an 11x jump in sales and a 905% increase in site traffic. Vivid Seats shows a 38% increase in average ticket prices compared to last season, and the team even moved a future game against the Indiana Fever to the American Airlines Center due to overwhelming demand.

As the Wings navigate the upcoming games without their star rookie, fans and the organization alike are hopeful for Bueckers' swift recovery and return to the court. She will be re-evaluated next week.