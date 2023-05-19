Dallas Wings New Attitude, Ready to Tip Off Season Saturday

Coach Latricia Trammell is no stranger to North Texas, it was just at a different level when she was here last. The former Denton Ryan High School basketball coach is bringing nearly 30 years of experience to the Dallas Wings in her freshman year as head coach.

This is a team that has turned over half of their roster since last season’s playoff appearance, including waiving their 2021 number one overall draft pick and former Texas Longhorn, Charlie Collier. Moves that have brought the organization to this moment.

“I am just so fired up,” Trammell said. “This team is special. They have a real competitive spirit. Its that championship mentality of the veterans and leadership that we have this year.”

Trammell, who last season was an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Sparks said a lot of what she has seen so far in pre-season can be credited to the right balance in her coaching.

“I just think that’s really important. Sometimes we see some athletes who are just good athletes, but they also need someone to stay on them, or lift them up when they need it. I want them to feel good about being here and happy about being here. I want them to feel comfortable to come to me as their head coach. We are all professionals out there, but its important for me to keep those connections.

The team is dealing with adversity early as two of their stars will be out for weeks with injuries. Rookie guard Lou Lopez Senechal is scheduled for knee surgery and will miss about six to eight weeks and guard Diamond DeShields will also miss extended time because of a knee injury, according to the team’s website.

Despite the challenges, Trammell says this is a year for this team and the fans to be excited about.

The roster is set. Your 2023 Dallas Wings ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/gz2ANFWUf1 — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) May 17, 2023

“We are just going to bring the energy for the fans. I tell you; I am so honored and grateful and blessed to be able to do this with this team. Fans are going to see a fun style of play and some good competition,” Trammell said.

The 2023 season tips off on Saturday, May 20 at noon at College Park Center at University of Texas-Arlington.