Dallas Wings make franchise history with playoff series win

The Dallas Wings are moving on to the second round of the WNBA playoffs and they made history in the process. This is the first time the team has won a playoff series since relocating to Dallas for the 2016 season. They also became the first team in WNBA history to have seven, double-digit scorers in a playoff game.

The Wings topped the Atlanta Dream 101-74 Tuesday night, making the series a clean sweep.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 20 points and Teaira McCowan tallied a double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds.

Ogunbowale gave credit to the team’s bench for coming in strong to help lift them over the 100-point mark.

“"It was amazing. especially when the starters came out and the bench was in. I think they scored like 10 or 12 points and that’s really Dallas basketball like we said when we sub there is no drop off," Ogunbowale said.

McCowan agreed.

“I love our bench. They do so much for us. Usually you would think there would be a drop off, but I just want to give them their flowers. When they come in, they know exactly what to do,” McCowan said.

After the game, the Wings celebrated with a champagne toast in the locker room, but McCowan said they were still thinking about the business they still have to do.

“We were just thinking not to get too high or to get too low. We want to enjoy this now, but we [have to] move on to the next. It was good in that moment, but we still got business to handle,” McCowan said.

Head Coach Latricia Trammell completely turning this team around in her first season as head coach. She said this win meant so much on and off the court for her.

"I think about my mom and dad and my brother that I lost,” Trammell said in the press conference after the game. “[They were] my biggest supporters. I thought about them a lot during this game. and I know they are extremely proud," Trammell said.

On the court, Trammell was visibly emotional about the win.

“I’m just ecstatic for this team. I love that we were in the locker room celebrating with each other. I mean what a great game from everyone. It was just a special night for this organization and everyone in the offices that work and do their due diligence to get fans in the stands,” Trammell said.

Dallas will be on the road to play the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces on Sunday for a best of three series on Sunday. Tip off is at 4:00 p.m.