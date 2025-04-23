The Dallas Wings will introduce their 2025 WNBA Draft class Wednesday morning, including No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers.

The news conference is expected to begin at about noon at Dallas City Hall.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Wings CEO and Managing Parter Greg Bibb, Executive Vice President and General Manager Curt Miller and Head Coach Chris Koclanes will welcome the five-member rookie class alongside Dallas City Mayor Eric Johnson and Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert.

The five players selected last Monday in New York City that will be available to both in-person media and virtually via Zoom are No. 1 overall selection Paige Bueckers of UConn, No. 12 Aziaha James of North Carolina State, No. 14 Madison Scott of Ole Miss, No. 27 JJ Quinerly of West Virginia, and No. 31 Aaronette Vonleh of Baylor.