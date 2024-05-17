Dallas Wings

Wings' forward Natasha Howard out six weeks after breaking foot in opener

Natasha Howard, Dallas Wings' forward, is expected to be off the court up to six weeks

By The Associated Press

Dallas Wings forward Natasha Howard is expected to miss up to six weeks after breaking her foot in a season-opening victory on Wednesday.

Howard’s injury left the Wings with only eight healthy players, enabling them to sign free agent Monique Billings to a salary-cap hardship contract. Billings’ hardship contract must be terminated once the Wings have 10 other players available.

The 32-year-old Howard had 15 points, 13 rebounds and five assists Wednesday in Dallas’ 87-79 triumph over the Chicago Sky. The 6-foot-2 forward averaged 16.5 points and 8 rebounds for the Wings last season.

Howard is a three-time WNBA champion. She earned first-team all-WNBA honors and was named the league’s defensive player of the year in 2019 with the Seattle Storm.

Billings had 4.8 points and 5 rebounds per game in 39 appearances for the Atlanta Dream last season. She signed a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Sparks in February but got waived on Monday, making her a free agent.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Dallas WingsChicago Sky
