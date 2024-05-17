Dallas Wings forward Natasha Howard is expected to miss up to six weeks after breaking her foot in a season-opening victory on Wednesday.

Howard’s injury left the Wings with only eight healthy players, enabling them to sign free agent Monique Billings to a salary-cap hardship contract. Billings’ hardship contract must be terminated once the Wings have 10 other players available.

The 32-year-old Howard had 15 points, 13 rebounds and five assists Wednesday in Dallas’ 87-79 triumph over the Chicago Sky. The 6-foot-2 forward averaged 16.5 points and 8 rebounds for the Wings last season.

Howard is a three-time WNBA champion. She earned first-team all-WNBA honors and was named the league’s defensive player of the year in 2019 with the Seattle Storm.

Billings had 4.8 points and 5 rebounds per game in 39 appearances for the Atlanta Dream last season. She signed a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Sparks in February but got waived on Monday, making her a free agent.