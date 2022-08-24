Dallas Wings Face Off Against Connecticut Sun in Home Playoff Game

The Dallas Wings square off against the Connecticut Sun at College Park Center in Arlington Wednesday night.

The game is a must-win for the Wings in a best-of-3 series to advance to the semifinals of the WNBA championship.

This is the first home playoff appearance for the Dallas Wings since the team moved from Tulsa formerly named The Tulsa Shock.

Wings players have taken to Twitter to encourage fans to fill the stands.

The Wings have gone 8-10 in home games. Dallas is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sun have gone 12-6 away from home. Connecticut is the leader in the Eastern Conference scoring 12.6 fast break points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marina Mabrey is averaging 13.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Wings. Teaira McCowan is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Natisha Hiedeman averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Jonquel Jones is averaging 15 points and eight rebounds over the past 10 games for Connecticut.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 7-3, averaging 84.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points per game.

Sun: 7-3, averaging 88.7 points, 38.9 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Arike Ogunbowale: out (core).

Sun: Jasmine Thomas: out for season (knee), Bria Hartley: out for season (knee).

The Wings and Sun play Wednesday at 8 p.m. at College Park Center in Arlington.