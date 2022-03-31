basketball

Dallas Toddler's Basketball Skills Get National Attention

By Laura Harris

Instagram | @j__eezy

Dallas 1-year-old Jaxon has basketball skills that some adults would dream of.

Jaxon’s dad said he and his wife have known for a while he was pretty good.

“We knew he had something when he was throwing a ball into a basket before he could even walk before he was even 1 year old,” Joseph said.

The baby baller’s skills have now been noticed by ESPN and others.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

“His past videos have been shared by ESPN, Barstool Sports and ESPN’s 'SportsNation' show,” Joseph said.

The sports network reposted one of Joseph’s videos that now has more than 1.2 million views and counting.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Collin County 8 hours ago

Pushback Against Proposed 380 Bypass in Collin County

Arlington 8 hours ago

Family of 3-Year-Old Infected by Brain-Eating Amoeba at Splash Pad to Hold Press Conference

Joseph also pointed out that his son loves the Dallas Mavericks. Judging by the way this kid is already balling, he just might be one someday.

This article tagged under:

basketball
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us