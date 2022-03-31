Dallas Toddler's Basketball Skills Get National Attention

Dallas 1-year-old Jaxon has basketball skills that some adults would dream of.

Jaxon’s dad said he and his wife have known for a while he was pretty good.

“We knew he had something when he was throwing a ball into a basket before he could even walk before he was even 1 year old,” Joseph said.

The baby baller’s skills have now been noticed by ESPN and others.

“His past videos have been shared by ESPN, Barstool Sports and ESPN’s 'SportsNation' show,” Joseph said.

The sports network reposted one of Joseph’s videos that now has more than 1.2 million views and counting.

Joseph also pointed out that his son loves the Dallas Mavericks. Judging by the way this kid is already balling, he just might be one someday.