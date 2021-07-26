Dallas

Dallas to Host El Súper Clásico Soccer Rivalry at Cotton Bowl

Tickets go on sale for the event at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 29

El Súper Clásico is coming to Dallas.

The Cotton Bowl will host the rivalry match between Mexican soccer clubs América and Guadalajara on Sept. 5 at 4:30 p.m., the two clubs, along with the city of Dallas, announced Monday.

One of, if not the biggest rivalry matches in Mexican soccer history, El Súper Clásico features the two most successful and storied clubs in Mexico and only takes place once a year in the U.S.

Chicago hosted the event in 2019, while Los Angeles hosted it in 2018.

This year, Dallas Fort-Worth fans will be able to attend the game at the Cotton Bowl stadium, as well as support their team in other various events.

The clubs said a Fan Fest would take place outside the stadium prior to the game, as well as team appearances, musical performances and other fan experiences.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. and start at $45.

