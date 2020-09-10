Dallas Stars Edge Golden Knights in OT to Win Game 3 of NHL Western Conference Final

The Dallas Stars won Game 3 of the NHL Western Conference final 3-2 against the Vegas Golden Knights in OT Thursday night.

Dallas and Vegas showed each team's best in Games 1 and 2, and went into pivotal Game 3 with the series tied 1-1.

The Stars now hold a 2-1 edge going into Game 4 Saturday night.

The Dallas Stars faced the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals in the NHL's Edmonton bubble.

Game 4 will be Saturday at 7 p.m. on NBC 5.

