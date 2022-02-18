Dallas Stars to Host Annual Pride Night Feb. 23

The Dallas Stars’ annual Pride Night celebration will take place Wednesday, Feb. 23 against the Winnipeg Jets, the club announced Friday.

The team will be set to wear special Pride-themed jerseys during warmups, along with having Pride-themed tape on their sticks. All jerseys will be auctioned online and proceeds collected will benefit the You Can Play Project, a nonprofit organization that encourages LGBTQ participation in sports.

The ceremonial puck drop will include local figure skating duo Timothy LeDuc and Ashley Cain-Gribble, who are currently competing at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. LeDuc is the first openly nonbinary U.S. Winter Games athlete and has previously trained at Children’s Health StarCenter Euless.

Additionally, Fort Worth-based artist Christopher Najera Estrada has partnered with the Dallas Stars Foundation to design a shirt that will be available for purchase on Pride Night. Estrada identifies as queer and a son of immigrants. Estrada’s art blends his relationships with religion, love, mental health, Mexican and Chicano culture. Estrada will also be designing a custom T-shirt for Dallas Stars’ Noche Mexicana celebration on March 2.

For more information on Dallas Stars’ Pride Night, visit their site at DallasStars.com.