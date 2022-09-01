Dallas Stars Sign Goalie Jake Oettinger to New 3-Year Deal

The Dallas Stars have signed goaltender Jake Oettinger to a deal that'll pay him $12 million through the 2024-25 season.

Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced the deal on Thursday.

"Jake's performance spoke for itself last season," said Nill. "He has elite physical ability and presence in the net, while also exhibiting phenomenal mental strength in high-pressure situations. Jake's poise and character off the ice have made him a leader in our locker room. He has shown that he has the skill, work ethic and poise to excel at the NHL level. He was a key part of the team's success last season, and we're excited to see him continue to grow here in Dallas."

Even after beginning last season in the minors with several veteran goalies also on the Stars roster, the 23-year-old Oettinger had a 30-15-1 record for them during the regular season. The 64 saves in the finale against Calgary were among 272 he had over the seven games before Johnny Gaudreau's overtime goal for the Flames ended the first-round series.

A phenomenal young goalie. He's going to be great for this organization for a long time. Stars captain Jamie Benn said after last season

Below is more on Oettinger from the Stars.

Oettinger, 23, finished the 2021-22 season ranked 12th in the NHL with 30 wins, contributing to a record of 30-15-1. He recorded his 30th victory of the season on April 29, 2022, at 23 years, 132 days old, becoming the youngest goaltender in franchise history to reach the mark.



Oettinger ranked 10th in the League with a 2.53 goals-against average and shared 15th with a .914 save percentage. He earned his 25th career NHL win in his 50th NHL game on Feb. 15, 2022, the third-highest total through a goaltender's first 50 games in franchise history, and on April 5, 2022, set a new single-season franchise record for the fewest games to earn 25 victories, reaching the mark in just his 40th appearance.



Oettinger made his NHL debut in the 2020 Western Conference Final, becoming the 12th goaltender in NHL history to make his debut in the postseason. In 2020-21, he appeared in 29 games, the most by a rookie goaltender in Dallas Stars history and third-most in franchise history. He ranked fourth among rookie goaltenders in franchise history with a 2.36 GAA and .911 SV%.



A native of Lakeville, Minnesota, Oettinger represented the United States on the international stage three times, most recently at the IIHF World Championship in 2021 where he helped Team USA win bronze with a 3-0-0 record, 1.37 GAA and .934 SV% in three appearances. He was previously named to the Team USA roster for the IIHF World Junior Championships in 2017 and 2018.



The 6-foot-5, 220-pound goaltender was originally selected by the Stars in the first round (26th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

The Stars earlier this summer re-signed goalie Scott Wedgewood to a $2 million, two-year contract. He was 3-1-3 with a 3.05 goals-against average as Oettinger's backup after getting traded from Arizona.

Jason Robertson, only the fourth Dallas skater with a 40-goal season, was the team's only restricted free agent still unsigned after Oettinger's deal got done.