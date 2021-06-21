Dallas Stars Sign Blake Comeau to $1 Million, 1-Year Deal

The Dallas Stars announced Monday forward Blake Comeau has been signed to a one-year contract worth $1 million.

The deal will run through the 2021-22 season.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"We're excited to be able to bring Blake back for another season," said Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill. "Blake's approach to the game, coupled with his determination and physical presence on the ice, has been a tremendous asset for us over the past three seasons. His vast experience has allowed him to become a strong leader in the dressing room and we're thrilled he'll be returning next season."

Comeau, 35, recorded 14 points (4-10=14) in 51 regular-season games with Dallas during the 2020-21 campaign. Comeau led Stars forwards and ranked third among all team skaters with 106 hits in 2020-21, while he also ranked second on the team with 21 takeaways and paced Dallas with 37 penalty minutes. Additionally, Comeau finished second among club forwards and fourth among all Stars players with an average 1:42 of shorthanded time on ice per game, the team said in a statement Monday.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound native of Meadow Lake, Sask., was originally selected by the New York Islanders in the second round (47th overall) of the 2004 NHL Draft and was signed by Dallas as a free agent on July 1, 2018.