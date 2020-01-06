Stars

Dallas Stars Recall Forward Joel Kiviranta

DALLAS, TEXAS – JANUARY 03: Joel Kiviranta #25 of the Dallas Stars skates the puck against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period at American Airlines Center on January 03, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Dallas Stars recalled forward Joel Kiviranta Monday.

Kiviranta has been with the Texas Stars in Cedar Park, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill made the announcement Monday. The team also shared the following:

Kiviranta, 23, made his NHL debut with the Stars on Jan. 3 recording three shots in 8:37 of ice time. He ranks fourth on Texas with 10 goals in 2019-20, while he ranks fifth on the team with 19 points (10-9=19) and shares sixth with nine assists in 34 games in his North American professional debut season. The winger is also tied for the team lead with two game-winning goals, while he ranks second with a +6 plus/minus rating so far this season.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound native of Vantaa, Finland was originally signed by Dallas as an undrafted free agent on July 1, 2019.

