Dallas Stars Reassign Tanner Kero to Texas

The Dallas Stars are continuing to make changes to their roster this season.

On Friday, Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced that the club has reassigned forward Tanner Kero to the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Kero, 29, has earned three assists (0-3=3) in 23 games with the Stars in 2021-22.

During his career with the Stars, the Hancock, MI native has also registered 12 hits, nine blocked shots, and 14 shots on goal with an average time on ice per game of 9:34.

The forward has also skated in three AHL games with Texas this season, logging two assists (0-2=2).

Kero has posted 35 points (11-24=35) in 134 career NHL regular-season games over five seasons with Chicago and Dallas.

The 6-foot, 185-pound native of Hancock, Mich. was originally undrafted and signed by Dallas as a free agent on July 1, 2019.

For more information on updates to the Dallas Stars roster, visit https://www.nhl.com/stars.