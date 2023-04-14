Dallas Stars Playoffs Scenarios — Game 1, Game 2 Set for Next Week

The Dallas Stars know they'll open up the postseason on Monday, they just aren't sure if they'll face the Kraken or Wild.

Game 1 and Game 2 of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs start Monday, April 17. Game 2 will be on Wednesday. Both games will be played at home at the American Airlines Center though the time is to be determined.

The NHL said the complete first-round schedule, including start times, will be available following Friday's Colorado-Nashville matchup.

How that game ends determines the seeding for the first round.

IF COLORADO WINS

The Avs will win their third straight Central Division title and the Dallas Stars will be ranked second.

The Avs face the Seattle Kraken (46-28-8) Tuesday in the first round of the playoffs.

The Stars face the Minnesota Wild (46-25-11) Monday in the first round of the playoffs.

IF COLORADO LOSES

The Stars win the Central Division title and the Avs will be ranked second.

The Stars face the Seattle Kraken (46-28-8) Monday in the first round of the playoffs.

The Avs face the Minnesota Wild (46-25-11) Tuesday in the first round of the playoffs.

The Avs (50-24-7) need a victory to take the Central Division from the Stars (47-21-14). Dallas, with more regulation wins (39-35) holds the tiebreaker over Colorado.

Prior to every Stars home game during the postseason, fans are invited to attend Party on PNC Plaza. The event will begin two hours prior to puck drop for each home game on PNC Plaza at American Airlines Center. The Party on PNC Plaza is open to the public and will feature games, sponsor activations and promotional items from the Dallas Stars Street Squad.

As details become available on the playoff schedule, tickets, home games, watch parties and events, they will be posted on DallasStars.com.

The local broadcast schedule will be released at a later date. The games can also be heard on Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket.