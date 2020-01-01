Stars

Dallas Stars Overcome Slow Start, Take Annual Winter Classic

Outdoor hockey, the Winter Classic held in Dallas for the first time

DALLAS, TX – JANUARY 1: Blake Comeau #15 and the Dallas Stars celebrate a goal during the 2020 NHL Winter Classic between the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars at The Cotton Bowl on January 1, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Dallas Stars overcame a slow start to score four straight goals to beat the Nashville Predators 4-2 in the Winter Classic Wednesday.

The annual outdoor game was held this year at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas' Fair Park.

It was the first time the outdoor game was held in North Texas.

The Stars were down 0-2 early, but rallied to 1-2 by the second intermission. After starting the third with a power play, the Stars netted the equalizer before quickly scoring two more goals and putting the game out of reach for the Predators.

Stars forward Corey Perry got a game misconduct penalty, taking him out of the Winter Classic after an elbow to the head of Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis less than three minutes into Wednesday's game.

Ellis was down on the ice for a short time, before behind helped off the ice. He was then taken to the locker room on a motorized cart.

The hit by Perry came right after Ellis had gotten the puck in front of the blue line. Officials issued the game misconduct penalty after reviewing replay.

Dallas got another penalty during the ensuing power play, creating a 5-on-3 chance during which Matt Duchene scored to put the Predators up 1-0. Time was running out in the five-minute major when Duchene assisted on Dante Fabbro's goal for a 2-0 lead.

