Dallas Stars, NHL Unveil Retro Reverse Jerseys for 2022

The NHL unveiled the latest adidas Reverse Retro 2022 jerseys for all 32 teams on Thursday.

In a statement, the NHL said they and adidas worked with the teams to design the Reverse Retro jerseys "that call back to unique historic moments in each club’s history."

The 2022 edition of Reverse Retro will see teams across the league bring back championship-level looks from Stanley Cup-winning seasons and beloved logos from bygone eras.

The Stars' jersey looks like an inverse of a late 90s-era sweater with black, green and white.

All teams will wear the new jerseys during the 2022-23 NHL season starting in November. The NHL will also host a number of Reverse Retro matchup nights -- first up will be the Penguins and Sabres in a contest on Nov. 2.

“The first iteration of Reverse Retro was one of the most popular uniform launches of all time. Fans couldn’t get enough of not only their team’s jersey but the nostalgia and storytelling leaguewide,” said Dan Near, Senior Director at adidas Hockey. “In 2022, we’re doubling down on the design formula – Your Colors, Your Retros, Remixed – and once again seeking to bring the magic of the sport to Gen Z and fans around the world.”

The jerseys will be, of course, available for sale and will range in price from $190 to $240 online and in team stores. Sales begin Nov. 15.