Dallas Stars

Florida Panthers top Dallas Stars and sweep two-game series in Finland

The Stars return home to host Chicago at the American Airlines Center on Thursday

By The Associated Press

Oct 22, 2022; View of a Dallas Stars logo on a jersey worn by a member of the team during warmup before a game. (Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports)
USA TODAY Sports

AJ Greer scored his first goal for Florida early in the third period, Aleksander Barkov and Niko Mikkola each had assists in their homeland and the Panthers beat the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Saturday to finish a two-game sweep in Finland.

Sam Reinhart, Evan Rodrigues and Matthew Tkachuk also had goals for Florida, which won its fifth straight. Reinhart also had an assist for the Panthers, making him the second player in the NHL to reach 20 points on the season, and capped it with an empty-netter.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Matt Duchene and Evgenii Dadonov had goals 34 seconds apart in the second period for Dallas, which dropped two straight for the first time this season.

Spencer Knight stopped 23 shots for Florida. Casey DeSmith made 20 saves for Dallas.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Takeaways

Stars: Coach Peter DeBoer remained at 619 victories, one shy of matching Bryan Murray for 20th on the all-time list. DeBoer got 103 of those wins with Florida.

Panthers: Reinhart (10-11-21) has more points than any Florida player through 13 games of a season. The previous 13-game high was 17 (Reinhart last season, Matthew Tkachuk in 2022-23 and Jonathan Huberdeau in 2020-21).

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Chicago Sky 52 mins ago

Chicago Sky hires Aces' Tyler Marsh as new head coach: Reports

Celebrity News 2 hours ago

Jason Kelce appears to smash phone of man who called Travis gay slur for dating Taylor Swift

Key moment

Greer's go-ahead goal at 2:32 of the third period was assisted by Tomas Nosek — his first point for Florida.

Key stat

The seven Finnish players — four from Florida, three from Dallas — combined for 11 points in the series. Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov had four points, Florida's Mikkola and Dallas' Esa Lindell each had two, while Florida's Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen and Dallas' Miro Heiskanen each had one.

Up next

Stars: Host Chicago on Thursday, part of a stretch during which the Stars play three consecutive games in three different countries (Finland on Saturday, the U.S. on Thursday and in Canada at Winnipeg on Nov. 9).

Panthers: Open a five-game homestand Thursday against Nashville.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Dallas StarsNHL
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us