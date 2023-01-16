Jake Oettinger made 27 saves and Dallas handed the Golden Knights their first shutout this season to give coach Pete DeBoer a victory in his return to Vegas.

It was DeBoer's first game back at T-Mobile Arena since he was fired by the Golden Knights when they failed to make the playoffs last season. DeBoer went 98-50-12 in 2 1/2 seasons with Vegas, made the playoffs twice and won the Pacific Division once.

The Stars tied Winnipeg for first place in the Central Division, though the Jets have a game in hand. Vegas leads the Pacific Division.

Jamie Benn, Joel Kiviranta, Ryan Suter and Tyler Seguin scored for the Stars. Ty Dellandrea had two assists. Oettinger got his third shutout of the season and fifth of his career.