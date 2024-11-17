Dallas Stars

Marchment nets a pair of goals as Dallas Stars beat Minnesota Wild

Mason Marchment scored twice and Jake Oettinger made 22 saves for the Stars

By Mike Cook

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) saves the puck while Minnesota Wild center Yakov Trenin (13) collides with Stars defenseman Mathew Dumba (3) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt

Mason Marchment scored twice, Ilya Lyubushkin had two assists, and the Dallas Stars continued their recent domination of the Minnesota Wild with a 2-1 win Saturday night.

Jake Oettinger made 22 saves for the Stars, who are 8-0-3 in their last 11 regular season games against the Wild. In the past seven meetings between the division foes, Dallas is 6-0-1, outscoring Minnesota 30-9.

Oettinger, who grew up about 25 miles from the Xcel Energy Center in Lakeville, Minnesota, is 6-0-1 in nine career games — eight starts — against the Wild.

Kirill Kaprizov scored and Filip Gustavsson stopped a season-high 38 shots for Minnesota. Gustavsson has allowed two or fewer goals in a league-best 10 starts.

Takeaways

Stars: Dallas scored seven goals in each of its two previous games and had plenty of chances as it tied a season-high with 40 shots on goal, 17 more than Minnesota.

Wild: Playing without forwards Mats Zuccarello (out 3-4 weeks with a lower-body injury) and Joel Eriksson Ek (day to day with a lower-body injury), Minnesota rolled out four new line combinations. Forward Michael Milne made his NHL debut on the Wild’s fourth line. Forward Liam Ohgren and Milne were recalled from AHL Iowa in recent days.

Key moment

On a second-period Wild power play, Gustavsson stopped Oskar Back on a partial shorthanded breakaway after a Minnesota turnover and denied Matt Duchene on a breakaway moments after the Dallas penalty expired to keep it a one-goal game.

Key stat

Minnesota has killed off 16 straight power plays, dating to Nov. 7 in San Jose.

Up next

The Stars return home to face Anaheim on Monday. The Wild start a three-game road trip Tuesday in St. Louis.

Copyright The Associated Press

