Dallas Stars

Dallas Stars Top Defender Miro Heiskanen is Out Indefinitely With Mono

Miro Heiskanen
Getty Images

Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with mononucleosis.

The loss of their top defender comes with the Stars moving up in the standings as they chase a wild-card spot in the Western Conference playoffs.

Heiskanen has missed the past three games and had been described as a non-COVID-19 illness. He participated in the morning skate Tuesday before a 2-1 loss at Nashville. Now he's on injured reserve.

The 22-year-old standout has four goals and 25 assists for 29 points, tied with John Klingberg for the most among Dallas defensemen.

The Stars are 2-1 since Heiskanen was sidelined, with an overtime victory over Winnipeg and a win over Minnesota before the loss to the Predators.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Dallas StarsMiro Heiskanenmononucleosis
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us