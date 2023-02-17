Dallas Stars Celebrate Black History Month With Outdoor Market, Special Jersey

Prior to facing off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday afternoon, the Dallas Stars will celebrate Back History Night with special warmup jerseys and by turning PNC Plaza into a Black-owned business market.

The market will be open to the public from 9 a.m. until noon and will a dozen Metroplex Black-owned businesses. Parking in the Lexus garage and admission to the market are both free.

PARTICIPATING BLACK HISTORY NIGHT BUSINESSES

BLACKLIT (bookstore)

Creteation (jewelry)

Energy Gardens (plant arrangements)

Kessler Baking Studio

Lux Beauty Essentials

Mama Moore's Gourmet Popcorn

Manifest Your Purpose (luxury stationary and office accessories)

Ritzy Manor Décor (home décor)

Smokey John's Bar-B-Que & Home Cooking

Terrance Williams Designs (clothing)

Tre Stelle Coffee Co.

Winding Wick Candles

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Inside the American Airlines Center, Black History Night will also include several special features on the ice, including a ceremonial puck drop with former Dallas Stars defenseman and two-time Stanley Cup champion Trevor Daley, who played in 1,058 career NHL games -- 756 of which were with the Stars.

During pregame warmups, the Stars said the team will wear special jerseys honoring Black history. The team described the jerseys below:

"Designed by Stars Graphic Designer Brian Delumpa, the jersey features a front crest with the Stars logo re-imagined with traditional African symbology in gold and green, representative of excellence, nobility and natural wealth while also reflecting historic Dallas Stars colors. Bordering the Stars logo are 20 Akoma Ntoso ("linked hearts/unity," Adinkra, West Africa) symbols, representing 20 teammates. The jersey's shoulder patch honors Black history by recognizing Juneteenth (June 19, 1865) - the abolition of slavery in Texas and the United States - and the resilience of Black Americans. Stitched onto the back of each jersey will be the words Akoma Ntoso to reinforce that unity is required to succeed."

The Hangar at PNC Plaza will open on Saturday, Feb. 18 beginning at 9 a.m. with merchandise celebrating Black History Night. Proceeds from a jersey auction, 50/50 raffle and a portion of the merchandise will benefit E4 Youth and St. Philip's School and Community Center.