Thomas Harley's 2nd goal seconds into OT gives Stars a 3-2 win over the Flyers

The Stars have gone past regulation in their last four games — two overtime wins and splitting two shootouts.

Dallas Stars right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) shoots during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Dallas, Saturday, March 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
Defenseman Thomas Harley scored his second goal of the game nine seconds into overtime, giving the Dallas Stars a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Defenseman Esa Lindell also scored for the Stars, who are 9-0-1 in their last 10 home games. Jake Oettinger made 22 saves to record his seventh consecutive home win and 32nd overall, third in the NHL. Harley's second score was the fifth regular-season overtime goal of his career.

Travis Konecny and Ryan Poehling scored for the Flyers, who are 0-3-1 in their last four games and 1-8-1 in their last 10.

Poehling, a boyhood friend of Oettinger in Lakeville, Minnesota, won the opening faceoff in OT. The puck came back to Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson, who entered in the second period with a 2-0 deficit and played 40 minutes of shutout hockey stopping 15 shots. Ersson’s clearing attempt to Travis Sanheim just to the right of the net was intercepted by Jason Robertson, who fed Harley for the fastest overtime goal in franchise history.

Takeaways

Flyers: Konecny ended an 11-game goal drought. Calder Trophy candidate Matvei Michkov had an assist, his first point in seven games. Ivan Fedotov was pulled after making one first-period save and allowing goals on Dallas’ first two shots on goal.

Stars: Harley has eight goals and 20 points in 18 games since top defenseman Miro Heiskanen was sidelined with a knee injury.

Key moment

With Dallas leading 2-1 late in the second period, Flyers defenseman Emil Andrae cleared a puck that was moving over the goal line after Ersson made a sprawling pad save on Matt Duchene. A video review determined the puck didn’t entirely cross the line.

Key stat

The Stars have gone past regulation in their last four games — two overtime wins and splitting two shootouts.

Up next

The Flyers complete a road back-to-back Sunday at Chicago. The Stars finish a four-game homestand Monday against Minnesota.

