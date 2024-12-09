NHL

Hintz begins third-period goal barrage as Stars beat Flames

By The Associated Press

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) blocks a shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
AP Photo/LM Otero

Roope Hintz scored the first in a four-goal third-period for Dallas, including two from Thomas Harley, and the Stars beat the Calgary Flames 6-2 on Sunday night.

Hintz tipped the puck just past Dustin Wolf’s right skate on a give-and-go with Esa Lindell at 5:13 of the period.

>Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist while Wyatt Johnston and Sam Steel also scored for Dallas, which began a season-long six-game homestand.

Jake Oettinger made 29 saves to remain perfect in 10 games this season at American Airlines Center for his 14th overall win, second among NHL goaltenders.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Calgary received goals from Jonathan Huberdeau, who scored one minute in, and Connor Zary.

Wolf stopped 22 shots. The rookie has three consecutive regulation losses after earning points in six straight (5-0-1).

Johnston’s first-period shorthanded goal came three seconds after a 4-on-4 stint ended. Robertson’s second-period goal came eight seconds after he left the penalty box and rushed the net, closely backchecked by Martin Pospisil.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

High School Sports Nov 23

Texas high school Quarterfinal playoff scores and Semifinal matchups

NFL 1 hour ago

Chiefs win another nail-biter for 9th straight AFC West title, defeating Chargers 19-17

It was defenseman Harley's first multigoal game this season.

Dallas rookie Oskar Back had two assists.

Takeaways

Flames: They’re 0-5-3 in their last eight road games. They allowed their fourth shorthanded goal this season.

Stars: Robertson ended an eight-game goalless streak. Ranking next to last in home power play at 11.1% going in, the Stars went 0 for 4 — two of them less than the full two minutes.

Key moment

Flames defensemen Kevin Bahl and Jakob Pelletier had chances to prevent Lindell from passing back to Hintz at the crease, but the puck caromed off Bahl’s skate to Hintz.

Key stat

The Stars had lost six straight regular-season home games to the Flames dating to the 2019-20 season.

Up next

The Flames will visit the Nashville Predators on Tuesday before beginning a season-long five-game homestand. The Stars will host Nashville on Thursday.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NHLDallas Stars
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us