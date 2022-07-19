Dallas Stars Announce Inaugural Hall of Fame Class

The Dallas Stars are doing something they have not done in since the franchise moved to Dallas.

The team has announced Derian Hatcher and Bob Gainey as the inaugural inductees for the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame.

"After 20 plus years of being in Dallas, we just thought that the stars were finally mature enough to have a HOF to honor so many of those players who have done so much for the organization,” team president and CEO Brad Alberts said.

Hatcher and Gainey will be officially inducted during Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Weekend from Oct. 29 – 30, 2022. The two-day celebration will begin with the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Game presented by AT&T on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. against the New York Rangers.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Hatcher was selected eighth overall by the franchise in 1990 NHL Draft, Hatcher wore the Stars sweater for 827 regular-season games over 12 seasons and registered 294 points (71-223=294). Hatcher was appointed team captain for the 1994-95 season and helped lead the Stars to unprecedented heights, culminating with the 1999 Stanley Cup and becoming the first American-born captain of a Stanley Cup winning team. Under his leadership, the team qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs on seven occasions (1995, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003) and made two appearances in the Stanley Cup Final (1999, 2000), along with capturing the Presidents’ Trophy twice (1997-98, 1998-99) and winning six division championships (1996-97, 1997-98, 1998-99, 1999-2000, 2000-01, 2002-03).

Gainey was one of the most accomplished and decorated individuals in the history of the hockey, Gainey served in the Stars front office from 1990 - 2003. During his time in Dallas, he guided the club to eight postseason berths (1994, 1995, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003) and two appearances in the Stanley Cup Final (1999, 2000), along with capturing the Presidents’ Trophy on two occasions (1997-98, 1998-99) and winning five division championships (1996-97, 1997-98, 1998-99, 1999-2000, 2000-01