Dallas Stars Announce Front Office Changes, Lites No Longer CEO

Dallas Stars president Brad Alberts has been promoted to both president and chief executive officer of the Dallas Stars, owner Tom Gaglardi announced in a press release Friday morning.

Alberts will step into the CEO role currently filled by Jim Lites, who will transition to chairman of the Stars.

"When we purchased the franchise in 2011, there were numerous issues that needed to be addressed," Gaglardi said in the press release. "It was evident to me early on that Jim [Lites] possessed the experience, dedication, guidance and vison required to lead the franchise out of that period. Over the last nine years, he has not only lived up to those expectations, but he has in many ways surpassed them."

Lites is in his third stint working for the Stars, which started in 2011. He had previously worked for the team from 1993-2002 and 2003-2007.

"I have spent the majority of my career here in Dallas," said Lites. "This organization means the world to me and my family. I'm thrilled to remain active in advising the leaders of the Stars."

His expletive-laden tirade in 2018 over poor performance from players drew national attention in 2018.

As president and CEO, Alberts will oversee the entire operations of the Stars, according to the press release, "including being the driving force behind the club's strategic planning, government affairs and facility management."

"Learning from Jim has been invaluable and I will continue to lean on his expertise and knowledge through this transition," said Alberts. "We have a great leadership team intact, and it is our goal to compete for the Stanley Cup each year while building a truly forward-thinking organization as a whole."

Alberts currently serves as the lead Stars official on the board of the company running American Airlines Center.