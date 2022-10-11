Dirk Nowitzki and Tony Romo will join golfers Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth and Tennis Pro John Isner in a battle to avoid getting pickled in a Pickleball pro-am Thursday night in Frisco.

The pro-am event is part of the Professional Pickleball Association's PPA Tour Round-Up which visits Frisco this weekend.

The Tour Round-Up is the Dallas-based PPA's first North Texas event of 2022 and will be held Thursday through Sunday, kicking off with the pro-am Thursday night pairing the country’s top pickleball players with the legendary Dallas athletes.

Romo, Dirk, Scheffler, Spieth and Isner will join professional pickleballers Ben Johns (No. 1 men's player) and Anna Leigh Waters (No. 1 women's player) along with Tyson McGuffin, Catherine Parenteau, Jay Devililers, Jessie Irvine, Riley Newman and Lea Jansen on the court.

Play begins at 7 p.m. and tickets to the event start at $40. The PPA said $50,000 will be donated to the American Breast Cancer Foundation via Dick's Sporting Goods.

The pro-am will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel and PPAtv.

Amateur singles are also scheduled for Thursday with amateur and pro doubles on Friday, amateur doubles and mixed pro doubles on Saturday and pro championships and amateur mixed doubles on Sunday. Tickets start at $25.

The PPA Tour Round-Up is being played in advance of next month's Texas Open in Rockwall.