Dallas Sidekicks

Dallas Sidekicks Unveil Star Wars-Themed Uniform

The Dallas Sidekicks, Dallas's professional indoor soccer team, unveiled new Star Wars-themed jerseys featuring the character Nien Nunb

By Hannah Jones

Dallas Sidekicks

The Dallas Sidekicks indoor soccer team unveiled new Star Wars uniforms for their Star Wars Night game at the Allen Event Center.

The Sidekicks will play the Kansas City Comets on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. The game will be presented by Order 66 Toys & Nue Vodka.

The players will wear custom Star Wars jerseys featuring the image of the character Nien Nunb. The Sidekicks' field players will wear red uniforms, while the Sidekicks' goalkeepers will wear grey uniforms.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Dallas 4 hours ago

Dallas Maverick’s CEO Blesses Families for Her Birthday

Rangers 6 hours ago

Rangers Finish $16M 2-Year Deal With Pitcher Jordan Lyles

The uniforms were made by OT Sports and contain high-performance 4-way stretch material designed for maximum comfort and performance on the pitch.

The Sidekicks will be giving away a limited quantity of Star Wars themed stickers, posters, cards, and more.

Mike Quinn, the actor who plays Nien Nunb in the Star Wars franchise, will do the first kick at the Star Wars Night game. There will also be an autograph and photo session during which fans can take pictures with Quinn.

The uniforms are available for auction on the LiveSource App until Jan. 5. Proceeds from the jerseys will to the 60 Feet 6 Foundation.

This article tagged under:

Dallas Sidekicks
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us