Dallas Sidekicks Unveil Star Wars-Themed Uniform

The Dallas Sidekicks indoor soccer team unveiled new Star Wars uniforms for their Star Wars Night game at the Allen Event Center.

The Sidekicks will play the Kansas City Comets on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. The game will be presented by Order 66 Toys & Nue Vodka.

The players will wear custom Star Wars jerseys featuring the image of the character Nien Nunb. The Sidekicks' field players will wear red uniforms, while the Sidekicks' goalkeepers will wear grey uniforms.

The uniforms were made by OT Sports and contain high-performance 4-way stretch material designed for maximum comfort and performance on the pitch.

The Sidekicks will be giving away a limited quantity of Star Wars themed stickers, posters, cards, and more.

Mike Quinn, the actor who plays Nien Nunb in the Star Wars franchise, will do the first kick at the Star Wars Night game. There will also be an autograph and photo session during which fans can take pictures with Quinn.

The uniforms are available for auction on the LiveSource App until Jan. 5. Proceeds from the jerseys will to the 60 Feet 6 Foundation.