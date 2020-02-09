renegades

Dallas Renegades Take the Field for the XFL’s Debut at Globe Life Park

The team is playing in the XFL's inaugural game Sunday afternoon

By Yona Gavino

One week after Super Bowl Sunday, the XFL’s Dallas Renegades just kicked off their inaugural season at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

Fans sported jerseys, ready to see the Dallas Renegades host the Saint Louis Battlehawks Sunday afternoon.

Inside, players suited up, ready for game day.

Fans inside were impressed to see the ballpark transformed into a football stadium.

Many people said they were pumped about the season opener.

“You don’t really know what to expect, watching the game. It excited us. I’m looking forward to seeing what the Dallas team has to offer,” says fan Matthew Gonzales.

“I think it’s great they’re here. I think it’s great for people who can’t afford a Cowboy game, to go see it. It’ll bring some attention to Dallas,” said another fan Michael Smith.

This article tagged under:

renegadesXFL
