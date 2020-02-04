Dallas Renegades Prepare for XFL Opener

Pardon the Dallas Renegades if they seem a little confused right now.

"I hate to admit this, but sometimes I wake in the morning and think that Thanksgiving's getting close," said Dallas Renegades offensive coordinator Hal Mumme. "It is kind of strange, but I've always thought there was a great need for this type of league."

A spring league could satisfy the hunger of those who can't get enough professional football.

"I can't be the only one who hates it when the Super Bowl's over, right?" he asked.

Bob Stoops is back on the sideline after a three-year hiatus and he said there were several keys to make the XFL a success -- playing good football for fans to afford at a reasonable price to name a couple. Another: the backing of two TV networks.

"The national broadcasts are a big deal," Stoops said. "That helps any conference, as well as any league, be able to have success and we've got great TV contracts."

Great TV contracts are ready to broadcast from a redesigned stadium. Globe Life Park has been converted from a baseball venue to an impressive site for football.

"The ballpark's awesome," Stoops said. "The turf's fantastic and the way they've set it up bringing bleachers in, knocking some out over here, it works great. I think they've done an awesome job. It's a great park"

"There's not any bad site lines and for converting from a baseball stadium to a football stadium, I think they've done about as good as you can do," Mumme said.

And now it's up to the Renegades to do as well as they can do starting on Sunday.