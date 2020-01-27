renegades

Dallas Renegades Announce 52-Player Roster

XFL team to play first game Feb. 9 in Arlington

dallas-renegades-logo-xfl
NBC 5 News

The Dallas Renegades, who will play their first game Feb. 9 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, revealed their inaugural 52-man roster Monday.

"The Renegades roster is made up of players that went to universities in 24 different states, including five schools located in the state of Texas," the team said Monday. "Three players (Frank Alexander, Jeff Badet, Landry Jones) attended the University of Oklahoma – where Renegades head coach Bob Stoops won nearly 80% of his games."

There are also a few homegrown players, including punter Drew Galitz from Rowlett (Baylor), wide receiver Jerrod Heard from Denton (Texas), cornerback Dashaun Phillips from Duncanville (Tarleton) and guard Salesi Uhatafe from Euless (Utah).

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Kobe Bryant 6 hours ago

Kobe Bryant Left Deep Legacy in LA Sports, Basketball World

Kobe Bryant 14 mins ago

Italian Town Where Bryant Played as a Kid Mourns — Again

See the entire 52-man roster below.

The Renegades will host the St. Louis Battlehawks at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. Games will be broadcast nationally on ABC and FOX.

For ticket information visit XFL.com. As of this writing, tickets are available for the home opener.

This article tagged under:

renegadesBob Stoopsglobe life parkXFL
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us