Dallas Renegades Announce 52-Player Roster

The Dallas Renegades, who will play their first game Feb. 9 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, revealed their inaugural 52-man roster Monday.

"The Renegades roster is made up of players that went to universities in 24 different states, including five schools located in the state of Texas," the team said Monday. "Three players (Frank Alexander, Jeff Badet, Landry Jones) attended the University of Oklahoma – where Renegades head coach Bob Stoops won nearly 80% of his games."

There are also a few homegrown players, including punter Drew Galitz from Rowlett (Baylor), wide receiver Jerrod Heard from Denton (Texas), cornerback Dashaun Phillips from Duncanville (Tarleton) and guard Salesi Uhatafe from Euless (Utah).

See the entire 52-man roster below.

The Renegades will host the St. Louis Battlehawks at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. Games will be broadcast nationally on ABC and FOX.

For ticket information visit XFL.com. As of this writing, tickets are available for the home opener.