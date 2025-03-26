Dallas Mavericks

Towns, Hart notch triple-doubles as Knicks top Mavericks 128-113

New York’s hot shooting and second-half defense overwhelmed slumping Dallas

By Associate Press

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 25: Kai Jones #23 of the Dallas Mavericks passes the ball to Klay Thompson #31 as Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden on March 25, 2025 in New York City.
 Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his first triple-double in more than three years, helping the New York Knicks defeat the Dallas Mavericks 128-113 on Tuesday night.

OG Anunoby had 35 points, and Josh Hart added 16 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his ninth triple-double of the season. New York (45-26) shot 59.6% and won its second straight.

Naji Marshall had a career-high 38 points, and Brandon Williams chipped in 22 points. The Mavericks (35-38) fell for the 10th time in 13 games.

Takeaways

Dallas: A night after shooting 56.3% from the field in their win Monday in Brooklyn, the Mavericks again started hot by making 28 of 43 field goals in the first half. But Dallas was worn down by New York’s depth, getting outscored 60-45 in the second half.

New York: With Mavericks center Anthony Davis (adductor strain) out, Towns went to work, scoring 24 first-half points. The center, who is third in the NBA in double-doubles, posted his first triple-double since Jan. 30, 2022, and helped New York record 40 assists on 59 field goals.

Key moment

Marshall made 13 of 15 first-half field goals and helped Dallas shoot 65.1% and remain even at 68 at halftime.

But the Knicks turned up the defensive intensity in the third quarter, opening with a 7-0 run. The Mavericks made just 4 of 18 field goals, and New York outscored Dallas 30-16 in the third.

Dallas Mavericks
