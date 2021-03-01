Luka Doncic

Rare Luka Doncic Rookie Card Sells for Record-Setting $4.6 Million on Player's 22nd Birthday

The deal marked the highest price ever for a single basketball card, The Dallas Morning News reported

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates with James Johnson #16 of the Dallas Mavericks after making the game-winning shot against the Boston Celtics at American Airlines Center on Feb. 23, 2021 in Dallas, Texas.
Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic's one-of-a-kind rookie card became a record-setting gift on his 22nd birthday.

According to a report by The Dallas Morning News, the 2018-19 National Treasures Luka Doncic Rc Auto Logoman 1/1 sold for $4.6 million.

Just two weeks earlier, Doncic’s limited edition Panini Gold Prizm card sold in an auction for $799,500.

According to The Dallas Morning News, prices for rare Doncic memorabilia are likely to continue skyrocketing as the Slovenian point guard/shooting guard continues an MVP-contending season.

Doncic will start his second consecutive All-Star Game on March 7 in Atlanta.

