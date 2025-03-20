Pacers rally late to beat short-handed Mavericks 135-131

Pascal Siakam scored 29 points, Bennedict Mathurin scored 16 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and the Indiana Pacers rallied from an 11-point deficit in the final six minutes to beat the short-handed Dallas Mavericks 135-131 on Wednesday night.

The Pacers retook the lead with 14.7 seconds left when Siakam stole the ball and a wide-open Andrew Nembhard knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 131-130. Indiana closed it out at the free-throw line.

Nembhard finished with 22 points and eight assists while Tyrese Haliburton sat out with a back injury. Mathurin also had seven rebounds.

The Pacers have won four of their last five games and now lead Milwaukee by one game for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.

P.J. Washington Jr. finished with 26 points to lead the Mavericks, who had six of their eight available players score in double figures. Jaden Hardy had 24 points and Kai Jones added 18 points and 11 rebounds points for Dallas, which has lost nine of 10.