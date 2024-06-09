Original Mavs ManiAACs fan talks about his journey with the team, another championship run

There's a lot of exciting action and fancy footwork during a Dallas Mavs game.

But it's not all coming from the players on the court. The atmosphere is already set with the dance moves of the Mavs ManiAACs.

“We’re in charge of the energy,” Mavs ManiAACs director Rob “Big Rob” Maiden said. “When we walk in it’s to take over a room and get people to understand that is Mav's time.”

That energy and moves have resonated in the AAC and even internationally at the NBA Global Games in China in 2018.

“It was supposed to be let's do it one time for a playoff game, and this was April of 2002,” Maiden said.

Maiden is one of the original members and has now performed his 22nd season with the Mavs ManiAACs.

“The word I use all the time is grateful,” Maiden said. “We're so incredibly grateful.”

He's also grateful to be along for this championship run and previous ones.

“’06, you know, was a trip to the finals,” Maiden said. “That didn't end well. 2011 ended in the best possible way. I will never forget. I remember every series.”

Dirk Nowitzki was there when Maiden got his own championship ring because they are a part of the Mavs organization.

He also had a memorable moment during the celebration parade.

“One unique moment happened during the parade,” Maiden explained. “Mark Cuban was riding in a convertible with his family. And at one point in the parade. He told me to come here, and he handed me the Larry O'brien. And all I did was just hold it up and the crowd, the roar of the crowd. I'll never forget it.”

It's also a feeling he hopes they all can experience again.

“I just hope and pray that we pull this off,” Maiden said. “I believe though just believe me. I believe. I cannot wait to see our current Mavs experience what we experienced in 2011. I'll never get over it.”

Win or lose Maiden and the Mavs ManiACCs will be there for the fans because the fans are the ones who keep them going.

“I realize the smile that I see when I see people’s faces light up and you're lighting up because I'm standing here,” Maiden said. “That's the best feeling in the world. And because of that, it drives me.”