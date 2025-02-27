New Mavs arena? Irving weighs amendments that could woo team out of Dallas

During a Thursday work session, the Irving City Council is scheduled to review zoning amendments that, if ultimately adopted, would be an overture for luring the Mavericks out of Dallas.

The zoning changes would apply to a 182-acre tract, 108 acres of which are owned by an entity connected to Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Miriam Adelson is the largest shareholder of the Mavericks and, separately, Sands Corp. Her son-in-law, Patrick Dumont, is the Mavericks’ governor and Sands Corp.’s COO.

According to Thursday afternoon’s council work session packet, the zoning changes would create a high-intensity mixed-use area that in part would be earmarked for “an arena with a minimum of 15,000 seats and/or an indoor theater with a minimum of 4,000 seats.”

Other permitted uses within the tract would include a destination resort with one or more luxury hotels; spas; pools; and “may include Casino Gaming if authorized by the Constitution and laws of the state of Texas.”

