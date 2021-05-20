The NBA released the postseason schedules for the first round of the playoffs.

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks are facing the Clippers in a first-round rematch from the Florida bubble last year, when Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and company won in six games.

The Mavs are seeking the franchise's first series victory since they won the championship in 2011. Nobody could have imagined the franchise would go this long without at least returning to the second round.

The first round looks like this.

NBA Western Conference First Round