NBA Playoffs

NBA Releases Mavs-Clippers Schedule for First Round of the Playoffs

Game 1 is Saturday in Los Angeles

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks smiles during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on May 16, 2021 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA released the postseason schedules for the first round of the playoffs.

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks are facing the Clippers in a first-round rematch from the Florida bubble last year, when Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and company won in six games.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Mavs are seeking the franchise's first series victory since they won the championship in 2011. Nobody could have imagined the franchise would go this long without at least returning to the second round.

Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks May 13

Mavs Get Key 125-107 Win for Postseason, Eliminate Pelicans

Luka Doncic May 12

Doncic, Mavericks Host the Pelicans Wednesday

The first round looks like this.

NBA Western Conference First Round

  • Saturday, May 22 -- Mavs at Clippers at 3:30 p.m. CT
  • Tuesday, May 25 -- Mavs at Clippers at 9:30 p.m. CT
  • Friday, May 28 -- Clippers at Mavs at 8:30 p.m. CT
  • Sunday, May 30 -- Clippers at Mavs at 8:30 p.m. CT
  • Wednesday, June 2 -- Mavs at Clippers (TBD*)
  • Friday, June 4 -- Clippers at Mavs TBD* (TBD*)
  • Sunday, June 6 -- Mavs at Clippers TBD* (TBD*)

    *games 5-7 if necessary

This article tagged under:

NBA PlayoffsNBADallas MavericksLuka Doncic
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us