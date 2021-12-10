Luka Doncic

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum Unveils New Luka Doncic Bobblehead

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled an officially licensed, limited-edition bobblehead featuring Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic.

The bobbleheads, produced by FOCO, depict the 6-foot-7 Slovenian point guard, and they cost $30 each plus an $8 flat-rate shipping charge per order.

Doncic won NBA Rookie of the Year honors for the 2018-19 season. In his second season, he was named first-team All-NBA and selected to his first All-Star Game.

He averaged 27.7 points and 8.6 assists per game last season, making the All-Star team for the second consecutive year.

"Bobbleheads make the perfect gift for any fan and we're excited that this new bobblehead featuring Luka Doncic arrived just in time for the holidays," National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said.

The bobbleheads arrived just in time for the holiday shopping season, and they can be purchased online from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

