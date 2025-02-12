Multiple Mavericks fan ejected after mouthing, holding ‘Fire Nico' sign during OT loss to Kings

Tensions escalated at the American Airlines Center on Monday night as several Dallas Mavericks fans were ejected during a game against the Sacramento Kings. The removals occurred after fans vocally protested the recent trade of star player Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers.

In the third quarter, a fan participating in a karaoke segment was shown on the Jumbotron mouthing the words "Fire Nico," referencing Mavericks General Manager Nico Harrison.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The camera quickly panned away, but the same individual was later seen holding a sign bearing the same message.

Security escorted him and another fan from their seats, drawing boos from the crowd.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Later, another group of fans was removed after a verbal exchange with minority owner Mark Cuban, who told them to “shut the f--- up and sit the f--- down.” The Mavericks said the fans were intoxicated and disruptive.

Cuban addressed his interaction with that fan during Monday night’s game, clarifying that the exchange was brief and involved only one individual:

"And as far as my interaction last night. It was one guy.

Fans were booing during crunch time while we had the ball and while we were shooting FTs. I wanted to see why. So I looked where they were looking.

When the guy (it was just one) saw me, he started screaming at me. I had no idea what he said, but he was obviously mad. He couldn't hear anything I said. But it was clear what I was saying.

I didn't care what he was saying. He was saying it the whole game. I cared that fans were booing him, while we had the ball in crunch time or were shooting FTs. The time when they should be silent, or cheering for the Mavs.

That was it.

The whole thing was less than a single possession. Maybe 20 seconds."

The Mavericks organization cited violations of the NBA Fan Code of Conduct as the reason for the ejections.

"In the first incident, the guest brought in a sign that broke the following rule included in the NBA Code of Conduct: Clothing, garments or signs displaying explicit language, profanity or derogatory characterization towards any person(s).

In the 2nd incident, the fan wore a t-shirt that also broke the rule above and was also intoxicated, disruptive and uncooperative, all listed in the NBA Fan Code of Conduct."

The fan unrest follows the controversial trade that sent Dončić to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis. Dončić, who led the NBA in scoring last season and guided the Mavericks to an NBA Finals appearance, was a beloved figure in Dallas. The trade has led to significant backlash, including protests outside the arena and increased security measures for team executives.

Monday's game concluded with a narrow 129-128 overtime loss to the Kings, further compounding the frustrations of Mavericks fans.

Head coach Jason Kidd did not hold a postgame press conference, a rare occurrence that deviates from standard NBA protocol.

As the Mavericks navigate this turbulent period, the organization faces the challenge of addressing fan dissatisfaction while maintaining decorum within the arena.